/Thailand-Cambodia: China Steps in to Mediate Renewed Thai, Cambodia Clashes

Published: Dec 19, 2025, 14:19 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 14:19 IST
China has stepped in to mediate renewed clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi urging both sides to de-escalate and cease hostilities. China’s Special Envoy for Asian Affairs has begun shuttle diplomacy, traveling to both countries to facilitate peace talks. Both Cambodia and Thailand have expressed willingness to de-escalate following China’s mediation, as Beijing aims to prevent further civilian casualties and maintain ASEAN unity.