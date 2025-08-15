LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire: Chinese FM Hosts Cambodia, Thailand FMs; Pushes For Direct Dialogue

Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire: Chinese FM Hosts Cambodia, Thailand FMs; Pushes For Direct Dialogue

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 13:29 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 13:29 IST
Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire: Chinese FM Hosts Cambodia, Thailand FMs; Pushes For Direct Dialogue
Thailand and Cambodia reaffirmed their shaky ceasefire after China helped mediate a peace process to end days of border fighting.

Trending Topics

trending videos