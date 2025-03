Thailand foreign minister Maris Sangiampongsa has batted for strong ties with India. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal he said, 'we have a long a history together. India is strong and strategic partner of Thailand'. He pointed food security, energy security, Human security as areas of cooperation between the 2 countries. The minister recalled how India last year sent Buddha relics to Thailand. He said,'I would like to express my appreciation to India, to exhibit relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand. Very good opportunity to show the strong link'. He minister also spoke about fake Job scam, Myanmar, & upcoming Bimstec summit.