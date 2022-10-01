Thai court rules in favour of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-O-Cha

Published: Oct 01, 2022, 01:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Thailand's constitutional court has ruled in Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-O-Cha's favor. It says the Prime Minister has not exceeded his maximum eight years in office, clearing the way for his return to office from a five-week suspension.
