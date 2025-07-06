Texas floods: At least 50 killed, 27 girls missing as rescuers search devastated landscape

Rescuers in Texas, US, continued a desperate search on Saturday (Jul 5) for 27 missing girls from a summer camp along the Guadalupe River after flash floods ravaged south-central Texas. The unexpected flooding has resulted in at least 43 deaths, including 15 children, with some residents describing it as one of the most "catastrophic" floods in the state's recent history. As per reports, 850 people, including eight injured, have been evacuated due to the calamity. At a press conference, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed the grim toll and said, "We have recovered 50 deceased individuals in Kerr County. Among these who are deceased, we have 28 adults and 15 children." Watch in for more details!