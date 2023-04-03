Tesla's shares are up over 90% in 2023 so far

Tesla reported a record quarterly vehicle delivers on Sunday shipping nearly 420 000 cars in the first three months of this year. But quarter on quarter sales growth of a four percent from the previous quarter was modest at best the company's price cuts have yet to result in the level of acceleration that Co Elon Musk had hoped for and their concerns that eroding margins May harm investors. CEO Elon Musk predicted in January that Tesla would ship 2 million Vehicles this year a 52 jump from last year still Tesla Shares are up over 90 percent in 2023.