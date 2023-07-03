Tesla speeds ahead: Record deliveries in Quarter 2

Tesla announced their record-breaking vehicle delivery for the second quarter the electric car manufacturer led by billionaire Elon Musk managed to exceed the market estimates thanks to price cuts and U.S federal credits that meet their electric vehicles more affordable in the period from April to June Tesla delivered more than four 66 000 Vehicles which is a 10 percent increase from the previous quarter and an impressive 83 surge as compared to the same period last year. Watch the video to know more.