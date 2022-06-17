Tesla made up nearly 70% of assisted-driving crashes in last year

Published: Jun 17, 2022, 01:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Tesla driving on the car's Autopilot function were involved in 273 crashes over roughly the last year, according to new US data. Molly Gambhir tells you how automated vehicles are making drivers less vigilant behind the wheel.
