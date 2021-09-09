Terror hideout raided in Dhaka, top JMB leader detained

Sep 09, 2021, 04:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a top leader of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) Imdadul Haque alias Uzzwal Master from Dhaka's Basila area.
