The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids over 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra and arrested 13 people in an ISIS terror conspiracy case. Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city, and 1 in Bhayandar.