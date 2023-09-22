Tensions rise as Germany considers restrictions on Chinese tech giants

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
International tensions are on the rise as Germany contemplates restricting the use of components from Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE in its 5g network. The Chinese embassy in berlin has issued a stern warning, stating that china will not stand idly by if Germany proceeds with this decision without proving a security threat.

