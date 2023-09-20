Tensions rise as Canada halts trade negotiations with India | World Business Watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Canada halts trade discussions with India amid tensions rising due to the death of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi called the accusations “absurd" and demanded that Canada take action against anti-India groups inside its borders.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos