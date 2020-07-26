Tens of thousands protest against Putin in Russian far east, 26 detained in Moscow

Jul 26, 2020, 01.10 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Residents of Khabarovsk, around 3,800 miles (6,110 km) and seven time zones east of Moscow, are unhappy about the detention this month of the wider region's popular governor, Sergei Furgal, who was arrested on murder charges he denies.