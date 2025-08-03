LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 03, 2025, 16:29 IST
Tennessee Authorities Find 14 IEDs in Man's Home During Arrest
Officials in Tennessee found 14 improvised explosive devices in a man's home while they were arresting him this week on suspicion of threatening officials, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

