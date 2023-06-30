Temperatures soar in Saudi Arabia, Hajj pilgrims suffer with extreme heat
Every year Hajj faces multiple challenges at pilgrimage time this year's main challenge came from the extreme temperatures recorded. Reports of over 2,000 people suffering heat stress during the Hajj pilgrimage have come in. According to some of the officials temperatures sold at 48 degrees Celsius during the annual pilgrimage season. 1,700 cases of heat stress were recorded on Thursday alone added to the 287 cases initially reported.