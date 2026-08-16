/Telugu Actress Faria Abdullah Addresses Bonalu Trolling

Published: Aug 16, 2026, 19:31 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 19:31 IST
Telugu actress Faria Abdullah has addressed the online trolling she faced after participating in Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad.
The actress spoke about the backlash surrounding her appearance at the traditional Telangana festival and responded to comments questioning her participation. Faria has spoken about the importance of respecting different cultures, traditions and beliefs.
Her remarks have sparked discussion online, with fans and viewers reacting to her response to the trolling.