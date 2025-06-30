LOGIN
Published: Jun 30, 2025, 19:30 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 19:30 IST
Telangana factory blast: 12 killed, 34 injured in explosion

A powerful explosion at a factory in Telangana is believed to have been caused by a reactor blast. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause and assess damages.

