Tedros: Further investigation needed on COVID-19 origin

Mar 31, 2021, 08.20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The WHO-China probe team has ruled out only one possibility, they say that the COVID-19 virus did not escape from the Wuhan lab. They have ruled out the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis but they say that the result of their probe is still inconclusive.
