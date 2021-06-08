LIVE TV
Tech It Out: Is 5G safe to use?
Jun 08, 2021, 01:05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
There is a lot of buzz and excitement around the super-fast speeds of 5G, the next-generation mobile wireless network. But there are also fears that the 5G technology could harm our health. We separate facts from myths and bring you the truth.
