Tech It Out: How romance scammers use dating apps to steal your money

Published: Jul 12, 2022, 06:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
If you're looking for love, the internet might seem like a great place to start. But beware of romance scammers! These criminals first steal your heart, and then your money. Watch the video to know how you can protect yourself from such frauds.
