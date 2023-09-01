Team India arrive in Sri Lanka ahead of their first match in Asia Cup

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
India men's Asia Cup team arrived at their hotel in Sri Lanka ahead of their first Asia Cup match. The team is staying in Earl Regency in Kandy. They were greeted with dance and music performances at their arrival. India will face Pakistan, their all time greatest rivals in a match tomorrow at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

