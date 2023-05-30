Taylor Swift costumes on display in new exhibit

The Museum of Arts and Design in New York has filled their second floor featuring dozens of costumes and objects spanning her music videos tours and awards show performances their goal is to Showcase how swift uses clothing and props to tell stories almost as much as she does lyrics one of the things we want people to take away from this show is how somebody like Taylor Swift is using costumes and props like a vocabulary in order to build a story this is all about storytelling and I think these objects are an essential part of those stories.