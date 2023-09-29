Taxes will amount to about 37% of National Income by 2024: IFS

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
According to the nation's top economics think tank, UK households will see an average annual tax hike of $4,282 by the time of the next election. This will be the largest increase in taxation during a parliament in records spanning more than 70 years.

