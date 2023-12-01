videos
Tata tech emerges as stock market star
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 01, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
In a smashing debut, the listing day gains for India's tata technologies were the greatest for any large Indian initial public offering. The company's value more than doubled.
