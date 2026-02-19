/Tata Chairperson Highlights India’s AI Vision: Trust and Scale at Summit

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Tata Chairperson emphasized that India is building artificial intelligence with trust and scale, combining innovation with responsible practices. The summit hosted over 500 global AI leaders, including technologists, policymakers, and industry pioneers, to discuss AI research, ethical frameworks, and international collaboration. Leaders explored ways to make AI inclusive, safe, and globally impactful, reinforcing India’s growing role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.