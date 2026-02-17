/Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM, Legacy Of Khaleda Zia Lives On

Published: Feb 17, 2026, 21:45 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 21:45 IST
Tarique Rahman has taken oath as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, marking a significant political shift in the country. His rise to power also revives the political legacy of his mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.
As the new government assumes office, questions remain over governance priorities, economic reforms, and Bangladesh’s foreign policy direction. Will Tarique Rahman chart a new course or build directly upon the BNP’s historical political framework?