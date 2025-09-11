LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Tariffs: Mexico To Raise Auto Tariffs On China From 20% to 50% | WION

Tariffs: Mexico To Raise Auto Tariffs On China From 20% to 50% | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 13:36 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 13:36 IST
Tariffs: Mexico To Raise Auto Tariffs On China From 20% to 50% | WION
Tariffs: Mexico to impose tariffs of up to 50% on over 1,400 Chinese and Asian products to boost domestic production and mirror U.S. tariff policies.

Trending Topics

trending videos