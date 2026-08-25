/Tanzania's Tundu Lissu denounces 'political case' as treason trial starts

Tundu Lissu spent Monday, August 24, 2026, delivering an extended account of his political career and his version of the speech at the centre of his treason trial, telling the three-judge high court panel that the case against him is “political persecution” arising from decades of activism rather than any plot against the state. Lissu, the chairman of Tanzania's leading opposition party, CHADEMA, is currently facing a high-stakes treason trial that carries a potential death penalty.