Taliban in Kabul: HCNR head Abdullah Abdullah addresses Ghani as 'former President'

Aug 15, 2021, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), has addressed Ashraf Ghani as the "former President" of Afghanistan after he left for Tajikistan. However, it is not yet clear whether Ghani has resigned as president.
Read in App