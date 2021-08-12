Taliban captures 10th provincial city of Ghazni

Aug 12, 2021, 06:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban have taken the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kabul. The city lies along the major Kabul-Kandahar highway. It is the 10th provincial city to fall to the Taliban.
