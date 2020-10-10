Taliban can't take advantage of us leaving says Dr Abdullah ; lauds new Delhi's stance

Chairperson of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah has said, Taliban cant take advantage of US leaving the country and any plans to "take advantage of that situation militarily could be a mis calculation." Speaking to Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Dr Abdullah who is the chief negotiator of Afghan govt at the intra Afghan talks in Doha said, "No threats should emanate from Afghanistan... It requires a sense of responsibility from all Afghans including the Taliban." Lauding, New Delhi's "principled position of Afghan led, Afghan owned negotiations", he said, " India's vision of a peaceful, democratic Afghanistan... is very much in the line of thinking of people of Afghanistan." Dr Abdullah was on a 4 day India visit earlier this week during which he met PM Modi, NSA Doval and EAM Jaishankar. He is the first foreign dignitary PM Modi has met amid the covid crisis that started earlier this year.