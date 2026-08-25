/Takaichi shares candid post on life at prime minister's office

Published: Aug 25, 2026, 23:26 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 23:26 IST
Rumors of ghosts haunting official political residences often make headlines, but Japanese politician Sanae Takaichi had a far more grounded—and creepy—surprise waiting for her. In this video, we explore the humorous and bizarre reality behind tales of haunted historic state residences, where pests like cockroaches replaced supernatural spirits. Watch to discover the amusing behind-the-scenes stories of official housing and political lore in Japan.