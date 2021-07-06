Tajikistan sends 20,000 troops to border with Afghanistan

Jul 06, 2021, 11:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
More than 20,000 Tajikistan troops have been sent to bolster the border with Afghanistan after 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled to the country. The order was given by the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rakhmon.
