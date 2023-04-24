Taiwanese publisher Li Yanhe's family begs for his freedom after being jailed by Beijing

A Taiwan-based publisher of books is reportedly being held in China, in a case that is reminiscent of the disappearances of five Hong Kong booksellers in 2015. Li Yanhe, who also goes by the pen name Fucha, reportedly visited family in Shanghai last month but hasn't been reachable since Thursday. Chinese writer and activist Bei Ling was the one to break the news of Li's supposed detention. He posted on Facebook that he had heard from several sources that Li had been taken into custody in Shanghai.