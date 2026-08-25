/ Taiwan unveils ‘strong bow’ missile shield as China expands arsenal

Taiwan is developing a new indigenous anti-ballistic missile defence system called "Strong Bow" as concerns grow over China's expanding missile arsenal. The interceptor, being developed by Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, is designed to detect and destroy incoming ballistic missiles at high altitudes before they can strike targets across the island. The project represents Taipei's latest effort to strengthen its defensive capabilities amid rising cross-strait tensions and growing military pressure from Beijing. Analysts say advanced missile defence systems are becoming increasingly important as regional security challenges continue to evolve in the Indo-Pacific.