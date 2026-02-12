/Taiwan Says Island Not a US Bargaining Chip, Urges $40BN Defence Boost

Taiwan’s president has firmly stated that the island is “not a bargaining chip” for the United States, emphasizing Taiwan’s sovereignty and strategic importance. At the same time, the president urged lawmakers to quickly approve a proposed $40 billion defence budget aimed at strengthening military readiness and deterrence capabilities. The funding boost is expected to enhance Taiwan’s security amid ongoing regional tensions and geopolitical uncertainty. Analysts say the move signals Taipei’s determination to invest in defence while reinforcing its political stance internationally.