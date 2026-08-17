/Taiwan’s defence spending to cross $31 billion in 2027

Taiwan is determined to strengthen its defences and plans record defence ‌spending next year, President Lai Ching-te said on Monday, describing his government's military budget proposal as an investment in peace. Taiwan's cabinet will unveil next year's budget on Thursday, including a breakdown of where defence spending will go, but Lai confirmed media reports ​that 2027's overall defence budget would exceed T$1 trillion ($31.40 billion) for the first time.