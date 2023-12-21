LIVE TV

Taiwan presidential candidates lock horns in first televised debate ahead of polls

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
In China's eyes, all three Taiwan presidential candidates are separatists, the frontrunner to be the island's next leader said on Wednesday in a fractious joint televised address with the other contenders. The January 13 presidential and parliamentary elections will define Chinese-claimed Taiwan's ties with Beijing and are happening as China steps up military activities around the island to assert its sovereignty claims.

