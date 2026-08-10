/Taiwan military prepares a drone nightmare for a Chinese invasion

Taiwan is rapidly transforming its military strategy for a possible Chinese invasion. Drawing lessons from Ukraine’s drone warfare, Taipei is expanding fleets of aerial drones and unmanned attack boats designed to locate, track and strike invading forces. During the 10-day Han kuang exercises, Taiwan is testing how these systems could operate alongside missiles and conventional weapons against a Chinese amphibious assault. Taiwan also aims to eventually produce up to 100,000 drones a month. But can cheap, mass-produced unmanned weapons really slow down China's vastly larger military?