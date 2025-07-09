LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 19:45 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 19:45 IST
Taiwan Launches Biggest War Games With Simulated Attacks Against Military Command

Taiwan launched its largest ever military drills on Wednesday, starting with simulated attacks on its command systems and infrastructure ahead of a Chinese invasion, senior defence officials said.

