Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Taiwan Launches Biggest War Games With Simulated Attacks Against Military Command
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 09, 2025, 19:45 IST
| Updated:
Jul 09, 2025, 19:45 IST
Videos
Jul 09, 2025, 19:45 IST
Taiwan Launches Biggest War Games With Simulated Attacks Against Military Command
Taiwan launched its largest ever military drills on Wednesday, starting with simulated attacks on its command systems and infrastructure ahead of a Chinese invasion, senior defence officials said.
Trending Topics
Taiwan
china
xi jinping
joe biden
wion
trending videos
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian spy shot dead in cold blood on Kyiv street
IDF says it eliminated Hezbollah artillery commander, struck Hamas operative in Lebanon
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif: Nuclear program not for aggression, only peaceful use
Lavrov, Kim Hail 'Invincible Brotherhood' | Syria, Israel Officials To Meet in Baku
US-Iran talks: White House confirms US envoy continues communication with Iran
Russian Police Raids in Yekaterinburg Kill Azeri Brothers; Azerbaijan Strikes Back
Nepal Floods: Climate Change Strikes Nepal | China-Nepal Bridge Washed Away
Musk's AI company apologised over few anti-semitic posts by its Grok chatbot
Mystery deepens around silent coup against Xi
US-Iran nuclear talks: Iran seeks assurance against future attacks for talks with the US
Bilawal stuns Pakistan with pro-India statement on Hafiz Saeed
Crypto fuels Bhutan’s tourism boom
Pune twist techie rape case: friend or delivery person? Pune woman's web of lies on rape, revealed
Russia Ukraine War: Russia's Relentless Attack On Ukraine | Ukraine Hit with 597 Drones
UNESCO Adds ‘Maratha Military Landscapes’ to World Heritage List, PM Modi Says 'Nation Elated'
WHO suspends Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed amid renewed corruption allegations
Trump defends administration, slams criticism over handling of Epstein files
Pakistan PM dismisses claims of Army Chief Munir replacing President Zardari
Russia-Ukraine war: Trump’s Monday move; game-changer for Russia-Ukraine conflict?
China demolishes 300 dams on Chishui He to protect Yangtze River habitat
Three Indian Nationals Face Death Penalty for Smuggling Drugs Into Indonesia
Russia-Ukraine war: North Korea's Kim offers russia full support on Ukraine war
Syria-Israel talks: Israeli military presence in Syria discussed in the meeting
Taiwan tests US-made HIMARS rockets ahead of drills
Iran-backed hackers reportedly breached Trump officials' emails: 100 GB of emails stolen
US faces threat as China seizes key seaports
Pune rape horror: ‘I will come again’: Chilling details emerge in Pune rape case
Gaza crisis: UN reports suggest 2. 1 million in Gaza at risk amid fuel shortage
Russia-Ukraine war: 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia launches fresh barrage of missiles, drones at Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine war: North Korea's Kim backs Putin, Kim pledges full support to Russia in war
US-Iran conflict: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei cautions US on repeated strikes
Reports suggest Syria-Israeli officials met on sidelines of President Sharaa's visit to Azerbaijan
India: Tennis player shot dead by father, doctors confirm she was shot 4 times
Gaza fuel crisis worsens as UN warns of collapse
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian officials say Russia takes full control of Luhansk
Air India crash: Report reveals pilot confusion over engine controls, what happened in the cockpit?
Red Sea attack: Iran eyeing to turn Yemen into an advanced missile launching pad?
Kash Patel's Deputy Threatens to Quit | Bongino Not Happy With Handling of Case
Russia-Ukraine war: All eyes on Monday as Trump set to make announcement on Russia
'Muslim crew onboard': Ships send messages to deter Houthi attacks
Russia's Lavrov meets North Korea's Kim, praises ties as 'invincible brotherhood'
Pakistani actor and model Humaira Asghar found dead
UNESCO Adds ‘Maratha Military Landscapes’ to World Heritage List, PM Modi Says 'Nation Elated'
Russia targets western cities in fourth major attack on Ukraine this month
Russia unleashes wave after wave of missile & drone strikes on Ukraine
Air India plane crash: Pilots association questions report's bias towards pilot error
Pakistan: Taliban Displays Homemade Explosives in Museum in Afghanistan