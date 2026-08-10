/Taiwan holds NBC decontamination drill amid rising China tensions

Taiwan has conducted a nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) decontamination exercise as part of its ongoing annual Han Kuang military drills. The exercise, held in Hualien on Taiwan’s east coast, simulated a chemical weapons attack targeting military personnel and armored vehicles. Troops practiced identifying contaminated areas, detecting hazardous substances and decontaminating personnel, tanks and armored vehicles. The drill is part of Taiwan’s broader effort to strengthen military readiness and prepare for a range of potential threats. The Han Kuang exercises are Taiwan’s largest annual military drills and are taking place across the island through August 14. The exercises have attracted heightened attention amid growing tensions between Taiwan and China and discussions surrounding Beijing’s 2027 military readiness goals.