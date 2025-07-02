Taiwan gets war-ready amid Chinese aggression

Amid growing Chinese aggression, Taiwan is set to showcase its military strength once again. For the first time, its largest annual military exercise will feature both conventional war games and urban survival drills under live fire conditions, starting next week. Taiwan will conduct its 41st annual 'Han Kuang Exercise' from July 9 to 18, focusing on strengthening military readiness amid rising tensions with China. The drills will simulate real combat scenarios. Watch in for more details!