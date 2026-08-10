/Taiwan forces conduct 10-day annual military exercise

Taiwan has conducted a major live-fire military drill simulating a Chinese assault, testing its forces’ ability to respond to a potential attack. The exercise comes amid heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait and growing concerns over China’s military pressure on the island. The drills come amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait as China continues to increase military pressure through frequent air and naval patrols around the island. The Han Kuang exercise is considered Taiwan's most important annual defense drill and reflects its efforts to strengthen combat readiness against possible aggression.