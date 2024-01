Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te is set to be the next president of Taiwan after he won Saturday's (Jan 13) election, defeating Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT) and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) by a huge margin. In his victory speech, Lai, 64, said that Taiwan would stand by the side of democracy.