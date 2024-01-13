Taiwan Elections 2024: Early trends show DPP candidate leading

Taiwan heads to the polls to choose its next leader in a high-stakes presidential election, polls opened at 8:00 AM local time at nearly 18,000 locations. Taiwan has slammed China for allegedly intimidating its citizens and attempting to influence the island's elections on Saturday. Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu criticized China's "repeated interference" in the impending elections on Thursday, accusing Beijing of "once again blatantly intimidating the Taiwanese people and the international community".