/Taiwan Distributes Wartime Handbook to Every Household Amid Fears of China Invasion

Taiwan has begun distributing millions of wartime civil defence handbooks to every household across the island — a first in its history. The handbook includes instructions on what to do if citizens encounter enemy soldiers, how to recognise disinformation about surrender, and how to locate bomb shelters or prepare emergency kits. The move comes as China expands military, cyber and political pressure on Taiwan. Officials say the island is already facing “everyday coercion” through hybrid warfare. The handbook outlines scenarios ranging from undersea cable sabotage to an all-out invasion.