Taiwan detects 39 Chinese warplanes after transit by U.S. & Canada warships | Details

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Taiwan detected 39 Chinese warplanes and an aircraft carrier after a U.S. Destroyer and a Canadian frigate transited through the Taiwan strait over the weekend. In recent years, Beijing has ratcheted up military and political pressure on Taiwan. It often conducts naval exercises or sends warplanes buzzing overhead to coincide with any diplomatic engagements with Taipei.

