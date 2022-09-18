Taiwan: 6.9 magnitude quake hits Taitung county; train derails after collision with concrete

Published: Sep 18, 2022, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Taitung county on Sunday and tremors also felt in multiple Chinese cities. 20 passengers have been rescued from derailed train in Hulein. Taiwan president has urged people to be vigilant.
