Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 09:44 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 09:44 IST
Türkiye Earthquake: 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye; one killed, dozens injured
A 6.1-magnitude quake struck Sindirgi in western Turkey on Sunday, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) said, killing at least one person and injuring dozens more.

