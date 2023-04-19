T-rex skeleton: only the third such creature ever put on auction & the first one in Europe | Details

The skeleton of a giant tyrannosaurus rex was sold for $6.13 million in Zurich at Koller auctions. T-rex roamed the earth between 65 and 67 million years ago. A study published two years ago estimated that about 2.5 billion of the dinosaurs ever lived. Measuring 12.8 feet high and 11.6 metres long, the ancient carnivore's skeleton is only the third such creature ever put on auction and the first one in Europe. It is thought to be some 67 million years old. The owner of Koller auctions said the dinosaur's remains were accompanied by the appraisal of a German Palaeontologist. Its name, trx-293 trinity, is based on its scientific designation, derived from its 293 different bones that came from three different animals. More than 50% of the skeleton's original bones come from the remains of three t-rex dinosaurs between 2008 and 2023, in the U.S. States of Montana and Wyoming. The remainder of the structure is composed of plaster and epoxy resin casts to replace bones that were not found.